The Deputy Speaker of Parliament has denied allegations that the house has refused to pay Kawempe North MP Muhammed Ssegirinya’s treatment abroad.

While presiding over Tuesday’s plenary session, Tayebwa said that the medical board that Parliament relies on to authorize such payments has not received any application from Ssegirinya about his medical condition.

He added that the Speaker and Office of Clerk too had not received any formal information from Ssegirinya about his request for help.

“We have to be pro-active and see how best the House we can help him, because the state he is in, he isn’t able to come and do the application, so whoever can reach out to his relatives, please bring his documents so that we present them to the medical board to see how best our colleague can be helped”, he told MPs on Tuesday.

The ailing legislator is quoted by Daily Monitor saying that he would be forced to do the hospital laundry should he fail to pay Shs80 million in hospital bills.

Ssegirinya said the Amsterdam Universitair Medische Center (UMC) hospital, Netherlands, where he has been receiving treatment since August 10 gave him the option of cleaning the hospital or washing its bedsheets if he fails to pay the money.

According to the hospital resident medicine officer, SJ Bogers, in a letter seen by Daily Monitor, Ssegirinya will require to stay in the hospital for at least another three months.