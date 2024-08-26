Parliament has released a tentative schedule for its inaugural regional parliamentary sitting in Gulu. The event is set to take place on Wednesday this week.

Planned activities include tree planting, a visit to the resting place of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, and meetings with boda boda riders and women’s groups in Gulu.

According to the program, Members of Parliament and their staff will depart today for Gulu City.

“As part of the social corporate responsibility, Parliament has organised a free medical outreach at Pece Primary School ahead of the #GuluSittings2024 slated for 28th to 30th August 2024 at Kaunda Grounds, Gulu City,” a statement from Parliament reads in part.

The Parliament plenary sitting will commence on Wednesday, with President Museveni scheduled to address Parliament on the second day of the plenary.

The regional sitting will conclude on August 31,2024, with the departure of participants from Gulu.