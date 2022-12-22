Parliament is today set to hold a special sitting to pay tribute to Serere Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe who died on Sunday.

Okabe and his wife perished in a nasty road crash that occurred at Nabowa along Mbale -Tirinyi road.

According to a notice issued by the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, a special sitting was scheduled to commence at 10 am as directed by the Speaker of Parliament. The body of the fallen MP was received by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission says it awaits communication about a vacant parliamentary seat to commence preparations for a by-election.