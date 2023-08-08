The Democratic Party (DP) has asked parliament to investigate the alleged corruption in utilization of Emyooga funds. This is after news broke about the alleged misuse of over Shs2 billion Emyooga funds by the state minister for Micro-Finance, Haruna Kasolo.

It is alleged that he used the money to organize his Shs2 billion wedding.

Speaking to journalists at the party head offices in Kampala, the president of the Uganda Young Democrats, Ismael Kirya, said the alleged corruption is impunity of the highest order, urging government not to just look at Minister Kasolo but also make a thorough investigation into other corrupt officials.

He noted that there is a lot happening at the Ministry of Micro-Finance as officials such as the permanent secretary, chief administration officers, among others have been accused of misusing powers and awarding themselves with money that could have helped the poor.

Kirya thus asked parliament and the Inspector General of Government to make inquiries into the matter critically so that those implicated are brought to book.