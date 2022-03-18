By Prossy Kisakye

Members of Parliament sitting on Environment and Natural Resources committee are investigating allegations of mismanagement and corruption at Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (UETCL).

While interfacing with the board members of UETCL, the Committee chairperson, Emmanuel Otaala expressed concern of mismanagement of the company resulting from a divided board of directors.

He demanded that UETCL provides the committee with a comprehensive report regarding the controversial payment of Shs28 billion to compensate the affected persons on Namanve-Luzira land for the construction of the 132KV transmission line.

There are allegations that UETCL officials inflated the compensation figure and even compensated people on government owned land.

However, the state minister for Privatization, Evelyn Anite, who led the delegation from UETCL pledged to resolve the impasse at the company including allegations of corruption and the rift within the board.