By Mike Sebalu

The Legal and Parliament Affairs Committee of Parliament has invited members of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) to present their views on the Anti-homosexuality Bill that is under review.

On March 9, 2023, the Anti-homosexual Bill 2023 was tabled on the floor of Parliament for the first reading and was referred to the committee of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for scrutiny.

According to an invitation letter by Guma Warren Stuart on behalf of the Clerk to Parliament, the committee scheduled the meeting for this afternoon (Friday, March 17, 2023) at 2 pm.

Uganda Medical Association Secretary-General, Dr. Herbert Luswata has confirmed the invitation and why they were invited.

“The most important reason why they want us there is to verify whether homosexuality has any links to nature in terms of genes or biology or if someone can be born and they are supposed to be gay. If this Bill is passed and they say homosexuality is illegal in Uganda, we don’t want the authority to compromise our role as health workers when we are managing patients because for us what we swear is that we provide care to each and every person to save lives because we cannon discriminate someone because they are involved in homosexuality,” Luswata told KFM.