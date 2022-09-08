The Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among has maintained that their position on Nyege Nyege has not and will not change.

This comes hours after a meeting held with the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanja aimed at harmonizing governmnet’s position on the same.

Parliament was on the spot on Tuesday for attempting to suspend the festival which is scheduled to be held next week, but government through Nabbanja gave the organisers a green light under strict conditions.

While chairing Parliament on Thursday afternoon, Among said no one will over run the house and its position still stands, adding that it is up to government to handle the rest.

This followed Rwemiyaga county MP, Theodore Sekikubo’s complaint accusing ICT and National Guidance Minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi of trying to undermine the powers of parliament.