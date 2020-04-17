Parliament has indicated the need to have the government take up the collection of school fees, to cut leakages and under declaration of tax revenue.

This comes as the House debates tax bills, in which the government had indicated the need to tax income earned by schools arising from school fees.

The idea was proposed by Budadiri West MP Nandala Mafabi who said that since government took over the collection of school fees, a lot of improvement has been registered.

Although the idea has not been adopted, MPs have agreed with the Speaker that the matter be debated as a revenue measure, next year.

The Minister of State for Finance, Gabriel Ajedra told Parliament that many schools especially private schools were reaping big net income that should be taxed.

MPs were also concerned by exorbitant fees charged by traditional schools which benefit capitation grants from the government.