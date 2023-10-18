Parliament has mourned the death of two foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide who were killed by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday.

The incident was described by police as a terrorist attack after assessing that the deceased safari vehicle was also burnt beyond recognition.

The Minister for Security, Mr Jim Muhwezi briefed parliament on how the deceased tourists were ambushed by suspected ADF rebels, saying that the attackers used gaps within Uganda Wild Life Authority security to end innocent people’s lives.

“The wiping out is moving very well. What needs to be done is to ensure that the remnants do not commit these atrocities again,” Muhwezi said.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa blocked members of parliament from debating Muhwezi’s statement, saying that it is a sensitive matter at the moment.

Speaking to journalists at the army headquarters in Mbuya, the UPDF spokesperson Brig General Felix Kulayigye said the hunt for the suspected terrorists is on by a joint team of security forces.