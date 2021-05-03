By Ivan Ssenabulya

Parliament has today considered and passed with amendments the Income Tax Amendment Bill, 2021.

This is one of the 6 bills passed so far today as 10th parliament rushes to wrap up business before its term expires in just a few days.

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga had earlier deferred debate on the Motion for Second Reading of the Income Tax [Amendment] Bill, 2021 to later in the afternoon, pending harmonization of issues raised by members during debate.

Also passed is the External Trade (Amendment) Bill,2021, The Tax Appeals Tribunal (Amendment) Bill,2021, The Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill,2021, The Mining (Amendment) Bill,2021 and The Fish (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

However, the Traffic and Road Safety Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The External Trade (Amendment) Bill, 2021 have been rejected pending further consultations.