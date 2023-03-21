Amidst minor in-House opposition, Parliament on Tuesday swiftly passed a legislation with stricter penalties for people engaged in same-sex activities in Uganda.

“This House will not shy to restrict any right to the extent of the House that recognizes, protects and safeguards the sovereignty, morals and culture of this country,” speaker Anita Among said after Parliament unanimously adopted the Bill.

Penalties under the new legislation include a 10-year-jail term for anyone who engages in same-sex relationships or identifies as LGBTQ.

The fresh anti-gay law, which previously met a court nullification after it was lawed by President Museveni in 2014, returned to a nearly full 11th parliament on March 21 as 389 lawmakers were present in-person, with about 55 MPs following proceedings on Zoom technology.

‘Unconstitutional provisions’

In what analysts termed as double-edged remarks, President Museveni March 16 branded gay people as “deviants” but noted that Tuesday’s amendments to the anti-gay law would be subjected to scientific findings.