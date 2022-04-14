By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament has passed the Electricity Amendment bill 2022.

The objects and principles of this bill are to amend the Electricity Act, Cap. 145 to provide for among other things deterrent penalties for theft of electricity and vandalism of electrical facilities;

The bill passed by parliament has set a prison sentence for both offenses at 15 years or a fine of Shs1 bn or both for vandalism of electricity infrastructure and power theft.

The bill has also now permits generation and transmission licenses to supply the electricity in bulk directly to industries among others.

Speaker of parliament Anita Among lauded the legislators across the political divide for passing this bill saying it is so critical and will go a long way in dealing with vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

The amendment also sought to remove inconsistencies in the law introduce flexibility in its implementation and streamline operations of the electricity sector.