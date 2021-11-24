By Ivan Ssenabulya

Parliament has today considered and passed (with amendments) the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Bill now moves to the next stage for Presidential Assent.

The House had convened this morning to continue considering (the Amendment Bill, clause by clause at Committee of the Whole House stage.

Some of the amended Clauses include 7, which provides that an employer who deducts a voluntary contribution and fails to remit to the fund commits an offense.

According to the amendment, such an employer shall pay a fine of 20% of the money deducted & not remitted.

However, the House has rejected the proposal (to amend Section 36B of the NSSF Act by Nandala Mafabi to have money got from unidentified persons be transferred to the consolidated fund within one year of collection.

Gender, Labour, and Social Development minister Betty Amongi tabled the amendments:

Yesterday the Members of Parliament also endorsed a provision in the NSSF Amendment bill, to grant members aged 45 and above who have saved for at least a decade, midterm access to 20% of their savings.