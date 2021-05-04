Parliament has passed the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Bill, 2020 which now awaits assent from the President.

Clause 3 of the Private Members Bill states that (1) A person shall not finance another person, directly or indirectly to commit the offence and subsection(1) provides a death sentence to a person who commits the offence.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga said that the bill is justice for the 12-year-old boy, Joseph Kasirye, who was a victim of human sacrifice by Kato Kajubi.

She said, ‘‘with the passing of this bill, we can say that we have done just that for him.’’

The mover of the bill, Ayivu county MP Bernard Atiku has consistently told parliament that human sacrifice is a growing concern to law enforcement agencies, parents, child rights activists and the public with a need for stringent penalties.

MPs David Bahati, Baba Diri among others expressed optimism that it will protect children especially the disabled who are a target of human sacrifice.