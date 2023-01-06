Parliament has this afternoon paid tribute to Ugandans who died in road crashes during the festive season.

Presiding over the 1st sitting of the 3rd meeting of the 2nd session of the 11th parliament, the deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa asked all MPs to observe a moment of silence for the deceased and also sent condolences to all Ugandans who have lost loved ones in accidents during the Christmas season.

He has also directed the Minister of Works and Transport to present a comprehensive report on accidents in the country in two weeks.

Tayebwa has expressed concern that failure to come up with solutions will see more Ugandans die on the road.

He has urged relevant authorities to handle the issues of potholes in the city that have also led to road crashes around the Kampala Metropolitan area.