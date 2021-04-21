By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament has observed a moment of silence in honour of the fallen president of Chad, Idriss Deby.

President Deby died over the weekend from wounds sustained in battle with rebels after three decades in power.

His death came shortly after he was proclaimed the projected winner of a presidential election that would give him a sixth term in office.

Meanwhile the house also honoured the Chair of the Common Wealth parliamentary Association Emilia Monjowa Lifaka who died yesterday.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga prayed for stability in Chad and return to civilian rule.