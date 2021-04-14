By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of Parliament have this afternoon paid tribute to the late Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

The motion to pay tribute to the late Lwanga was moved by Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

The motion was seconded by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ocan and State minister for Youth and Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, all whom hailed the late Lwanga for his great contribution to the Catholic Church and country and advocating for the voiceless.

Several Members of Parliament have described the late Lwanga as a person who loved his country and defended the voiceless.

Dr Lwanga was found dead in his house on April 3rd,, hours after he appeared in public during the way of the cross ahead of Easter.

A post-mortem report read during his requiem mass at Rubaga cathedral indicated that he died from a heart attack.