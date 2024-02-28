Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Anita Among, led the house in paying tribute to Mr. Magezi Tumuhaise, 25, a resident of Kagadi District. Tumuhaise was tragically killed on February 26, 2024, when a speeding government vehicle driven by Mr. Stephen Tibihikira, a driver employed by the Kagadi local government, knocked him.

Ms. Among called for an end to the use of excessive force against protestors in Uganda. During a plenary session, she demanded that the driver be held accountable and face legal consequences according to the law, stating that impunity for such actions must cease to prevent further loss of life.

“That kind of impunity should not continue in this country because an accident is something that we can avoid because it’s not like a gun. People are being killed with guns and others are intentionally knocking people dead. I want to call upon the law enforcers to ensure that these people are brought to book,” Among said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident was reported to the Kagadi territorial police station. Mr. Tibihikira was arrested to assist with the investigation into the fatal traffic accident that occured during a protest by residents of Muhorro, Bwikara, Kagadi, and surrounding areas. The residents were protesting the deteriorating condition of roads.

Police revealed that Mr. Magezi was among the protestors. Following the accident, the driver initially fled the scene but was later apprehended.