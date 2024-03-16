Parliament has clarified that a resolution by the National Unity Platform (NUP) National Executive Committee (NEC) alone cannot have a Commissioner of Parliament removed from his or her position.

NUP resolved to recall Nyendo-Mukungwe MP, Mathias Mpuuga from Parliamentary Commission on corruption, dishonesty and abuse of office allegations, and nominated Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake as their new Parliamentary Commissioner.

However via his X platform, the Director, Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament, Mr Chris Obore clarified that, “Removal of a Commissioner is governed by the mandatory provisions of Rule 110 of the Rules of Procedure Parliament.”

He adds that “This can only be achieved through a motion for a resolution of removal of a Commissioner which must be initiated by a notice in writing to the Clerk to Parliament and signed by not less than one third of all voting Members of Parliament indicating their intention for moving the motion.”

Obore says a Commissioner can only be removed upon a vote by at least half of all the voting Members of Parliament and that the Clerk had not received any such notice, yet.

The voting Members of Parliament are 529 and it would require 265 members (half) voting in favor of the removal.