By Winfred Watenya

Parliament has promised to stand by the three legislators arrested over allegations of corruption until they are pronounced guilty.

While officiating at the handover of the leadership of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Youth Affairs at parliament earlier today, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa quickly added though, that this should not be misinterpreted as condoning corruption.

He also asked the legislators not to shun the budget presentation session for fear of being arrested, amid reports that police continues to investigate alleged gross corruption among MPs.

According to Daily Monitor, several Members of Parliament(MPs) had reportedly planned to skip today’s budget reading, following confirmation of the attendance of dozens of security and intelligence chiefs, including AIG Tom Magambo, the police director of Criminal Investigations who is leading the ongoing inquiries.

Three of them who were arrested on Monday this week, were yesterday arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court, charged with corruption but denied the charges and were remanded o Luzira Prison till June 14th.

They are; Yusuf Mutembuli for Bunyole East, Paul Akamba (Busiki) South and Cissy Namujju, (Lwengo District), all form the ruling NRM party.

Two are former members of the powerful Budget Committee which undertakes preliminary scrutiny of national revenue and expenditure estimates before a final appropriation by parliament.