By Damali Mukhaye

Parliament has rejected the proposal by its committee on human rights to grant children of refugees Ugandan Citizenship.

The committee Vice Chairperson, also Bugiri Woman MP, Agnes Ttaka in her report proposed that the children of refugees born in Uganda should be granted citizenship and be registered at birth as Ugandans.

Ttaka also proposes that refugees be encouraged to engage in productive activities to reduce the economic pressure they exert on host communities.

However, Mukono South Member of Parliament Johnson Muyanja Seyonga was the first to oppose the proposal saying if refugees are allowed to become citizens they will also get the right to purchase land, which may render many Ugandans landless.

Other MPs including the Busia Municipality’s Geoffrey Macho and Bunyole West’s James Waluswaka also opposed the move saying this will turn Uganda into an open market for citizens from other countries.