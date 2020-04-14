Parliament will today sit in the Parking lot, instead of the House chambers.

The new measure comes as fear of the deadly Covid-19 continues to bite.

Under the new arrangement which starts today, only 100 people including the technical team and MPs will constitute parliament’s plenary proceedings, out of the 461 composition.

They 10 Ministers, 80 Back bench members, the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the Speaker.

50 MPs are from the NRM, 30 from opposition.

Parliament will also suspend all Rules requiring quorum, as it debates tax bills and the budget for the next financial year.