Parliament has renewed its commitment to the fight against corruption in the country.

While officiating at the second national conference on Ethics and Morality held at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Thomas Tayebwa, noted that parliament is ready to deal with corrupt tendencies among its members.

He explained that any member who is involved in corruption in any way will be exposed and dealt with.

Tayebwa said that the fight against immorality resonates with Parliament’s oversight role which he said has been renewed starting with the institution itself.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Forum on Ethics and Integrity, James Nsaba Buturo, called for the restoration of ethics and morality, noting that nations that are more developed have institutions influenced by ethics and morality.