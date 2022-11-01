Parliament plenary sittings resume this afternoon after a month-long recess with a reduced number of legislators due to the Ebola outbreak.

Last week the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige revealed that the number of MPs per sitting will be reduced from 500 -200, with a plan to reduce the number of visitors.

Meanwhile, as parliament resumes, a section of MPs has listed some of the matters of national importance they wish to be given priority and discussed, to get lasting solutions.

These, according to the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, include the issue of repatriating Ugandans from the United Arab Emirates and formation of a risk disaster management committee with its emergency fund to mitigate hazards faster.

Meanwhile, Flavia Kabahenda, the Kyegegwa district Woman MP is surprised about the big numbers of Ebola deaths registered in this last wave yet the first ones were managed with very little death.