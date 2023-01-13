By Mike Sebalu

The Parliamentary Police have retrieved a government vehicle from the residence of Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Zaake Francis.

Working on the directives from the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, they managed to take back the car registration number UG 033H belonging to the Parliamentary Commission.

The action was prompted by Zaake’s refusal to return the government car that by policy is supposed to be driven by an official driver.

The Clerk to Parliament had on many occasions advised Zaake to follow the guidelines governing the management of government fleet and return the car but he declined.

According to the Director, Communication and Public Affairs at the Parliament of Uganda, Chris Obore, police have delivered the car and it is safe at parliament parking.

Zaake was booted out the Parliamentary Commission in March last year, following a secret ballot vote to ascertain whether he crossed a rubicon by allegedly abusing Speaker Anita Among who was deputy speaker then.