By Ritah Kemigisa

Parliament is currently sitting to elect Uganda’s representative to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The elected member will replace the late Mathias Kasamba who passed away over a month ago.

Fox Odoi, the MP for West Budama North East is currently presenting a report of the verification committee of the nominees and applicants for the bye-election.

Odoi says that to promote the growth of multi-party democracy, no political party can finish the term of another because the representatives are bearers of specific agendas.

The NRM thus pleads that it should be the party that lost its member to fill the vacancy.

The party has fronted former health state minister James Kakooza for the seat.

In line with section 8(2) of the EALA Elections Act, 2011, upon notification of the vacancy, a bye electron must be held by the Parliament within 90 days from the 18th day of May 2021.