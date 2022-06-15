By Ritah Kemigisa

Parliament has distanced itself from the alleged payment of shs 40 million to members of parliament.

This comes after the National Unity Platform (NUP) party claimed in a statement that MPs including some of their members had been paid Shs 40m in cash for unknown reasons.

Reports indicate that the MPs have since Saturday been filing to receive the disputed cash for an alleged deal that involved approval of a supplementary budget including Shs 77bn for state house even before the 2022/2023 financial year budget was read on Tuesday.

A number of MPs confirmed the pay-out to the Daily Monitor which resurrects memories of the 2005 dishing out of cash to their predecessors at Mosa courts in Kampala in what internal dissenters disclosed was inducement to lift the presidential term limits.

However, in a statement released this afternoon, parliament’s director communication and public affairs Chris Obore says the allegations are a deliberate and persistent smear campaign aimed at tarnishing the image and the leadership of parliament.

Obore has now challenged the MPs who claim to have received the money to declare the same to the Inspectorate of Government for investigation since they are duty bound under section 10 of the Penal Code Act 2002 as amended.