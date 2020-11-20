

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has expressed concern over the security situation in the country resulting from the ongoing violent protests that have rocked different parts of the country since Wednesday.

It comes as security agencies continue engaging in running battles with supporters of the National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi demanding his release.

Presiding over the house this evening, Kadaga has condemned the violence and brutality, asking presidential candidates to reign in on their supporters and security agencies to exercise restraint.

Meanwhile several legislators including Elijah Okupa, Latiff Ssebagala and Johnson Ssenyonga called for immediate intervention to avoid loss of more lives.

Kyagulanyi who was arrested yesterday while at a campaign rally in Luuka District for allegedly violating the presidential directives on Covid-19 prevention, remains in police custody.