Parliament has stopped the Nyege Nyege festival, an annual social event scheduled to take place next week in Jinja.

This followed a concern raised by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi who argued that the event is a breeding ground for sexual immorality.

Bugabula South MP Henry Kibalya added that the country should not sacrifice its morals because of tickets which have already been sold after the state minister for Tourism, Martin Mugarra informed the house that about 8000 foreigners had paid for the event

The Speaker, Anita Among said the event will not be allowed to take place at the expense of the country’s morals

Earlier, the state minister for Ethics and Integrity Rose Lilly Akello had told parliament that the directorate of Ethics and integrity had indeed set conditions to be met by the organisers before the event could be allowed.

These included; blocking children below 18 from attending, stopping nakedness at the event, as well as banning immoral activities during the event.