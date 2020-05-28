The Parliament’s Human rights committee has summoned city socialite Brian Kirumira commonly known as Bryan White over alleged sexual harassment.

He has been summoned to defend himself against accusations of sexually harassing girls at his Bryan White Foundation.

This is after one of the victims, Vivian Mutanda, her mother and the sister of another victim, Stellah Nandawula testified against Bryan White before the committee this morning.

Mutanda and Nandawula told the committee that the city socialite allegedly raped them and forced them to terminate pregnancies with a threat of having them arrested if they do not do as her instructed.