The Commissioner of Transport Regulation and Safety at the Ministry of Works, Winston Katushabe has appealed to parliament to increase funding for road safety.

Katushabe made the appeal at the flag off of activist Joseph Beyanga aka Joewalker who is leading a road safety walk to Mbale together with his friends under the theme “Too Young to Die”.

Beyanga has meanwhile expressed confidence that his walk to Mbale and the one he did last year to Bushenyi has created an impact in ensuring that sanity prevails on the road.

Government currently allocates about Shs600 million for road safety activities. Last year while presenting a status report on the road safety situation in Uganda, the State Minister for Works, Francis Musa Ecweru, demanded an additional funding of Shs21.5 billion towards the implementation of road safety programs and activities.

Ecweru said the additional funding will be used in strengthening road safety management and regulation of public transport and stepping up road safety education and awareness, as well as the implementation of the national road safety plan.