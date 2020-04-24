Parliament has asked the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni to explain measures she put in place, to support students to learn while at home.

The directive by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has been prompted by complaints from MPs in the countryside who said the measures only favour those in urban areas.

Recently, the Education Minister who is also the wife of President Museveni said that learning materials will be delivered through electronic media and online platforms.

However, MPs including Adjumani’s Jesca Ababiku say, that many children, mainly those of the poor will be left out.

Besides, the MP argues, the mechanisms do not support learners with special needs.