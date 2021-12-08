By Ritah Kemigisa

The Deputy Speaker, Anita Among, has directed the government to ensure that demands made by doctors, who are currently on strike, are met.

While chairing the plenary last evening, Among said that the services of medical workers are critical, especially during the wake of a threat of a new Covid-19 variant.

Medical workers in government hospitals and health centers countrywide took industrial action three weeks ago, demanding a raise in salary and health insurance, compensation of doctors who died of covid19 while on duty among others.

The matter was raised by Jinja South Division West MP Timothy Batuwa Lusala who called on the government to urgently address the demands of medical workers.

The Minister of State for Industry, David Bahati, said the Government is engaging doctors to resolve the impasse.

The MPs have now asked the government to involve Parliament in finding a solution to the challenges faced by the doctors.