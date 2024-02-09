Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja announced during Thursday’s parliamentary session that discussions on merging and abolishing government agencies with overlapping functions will begin next week.

Updating Parliament on government business, Nabbanja confirmed the Executive will soon table relevant bills before the house. The process will commence with the introduction of rationalization bills for the sectors of Works and Transport, Natural Resources and Environment, Education, and Internal Affairs, among others.

Additionally, the government intends to present several other bills, including the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the National Tribunal Bill 2023, the Uganda Health Professionals Regulatory Council Bill 2023, and the Karamoja Development Agency Repeal Bill 2024.

The development follows last week’s resolution by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary caucus to support the rationalization of government agencies.