By Prossy Kisakye

Parliament is to engage Buganda kingdom on the Health of the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebe II.

This is after NUP’s newly elected councilors petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga raising concerns over Kabaka’s health condition which seemed worrying as he appeared in public at his 66th birthday celebrations last week.

Later on the, Katikiro addressed the media and confirmed that the Kabaka was suffering from a serious allergy but is under close watch by health experts.

City Lord Councilors led by Nakawa lord councilor John Mary Ssebufu, asked parliament to consider extending support to all cultural leaders to cater for such circumstances.

In response, Kadaga promised to engage the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Mayiga to establish the Kabaka health condition and how the central government can assist.