Parliament has acknowledged receipt of the judgement regarding Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake’s removal from the Parliamentary Commission.

The Constitutional Court has today declared that Zaake was illegally impeached as commissioner of Parliament since natural justice was not adhered to in the manner in which the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among suspended him.

Five Justices led by Catherine Bamugemereire, Eva Luswata, and Irene Mulyagonja, have ruled that the Speaker of Parliament had no quorum when she suspended MP Zaake over a Facebook post he made about her.

Parliament now says it respects court’s decision and will study it and act in accordance with the law.

“We have received the judgement regarding Hon Zaake Francis’ removal from the Parliamentary Commission. The judgement recognises the report of the Committee on Rules but faults the plenary process. We respect the decision of court,we will study it & act in accordance with the law,” a post shared on Parliament’s official X platform reads.

Zaake was impeached by fellow MPs on March 10, 2022, and he filed a Constitutional petition challenging the manner in which he was removed from the Office of Commissioner of Parliament which he says has since cost him all the privileges, entitlements and responsibilities.