Parliament is set to hold a special sitting this afternoon to pay tribute to the late Faith Alupo.

The Pallisa Woman MP died last week while she was receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

In a notice to all legislators, the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige says that although the Speaker had earlier notified the House that the body would lie in state this morning, this has not been possible.

The House will therefore proceed with the special sitting to honour her.