Parliament is set to hold a special sitting to pay tribute to the fallen Supreme Court Judge, Justice Rubby Opio Aweri.

According to the circular from Parliament, the special sitting which commences at 2 pm (today Tuesday, December 13) will see the legislators start with prayers.

This will be followed by communication from the chair before moving the resolution of parliament to pay tribute to the late Aweri.

According to the arrangements, the first motion is slated to be passed by the Prime Minister or Government Chief Whip and is expected to be seconded by the leader of opposition.

Justice Aweri’s body was on Monday taken to the Judiciary Headquarters (Highcourt) for his colleagues at the bench, court support staff, and lawyers to honour him.

At the time of his demise last week, the 69-year-old Judge was also the chief inspector of courts.

Justice Aweri succumbed to a stroke at Mulago National Referral Hospital and will be laid to rest on Friday, December 16 in Dokolo district.