The deputy speaker of parliament has revealed that a special motion will be moved to celebrate Makerere University at 100 years as one of the ways to appreciate the contribution of the University to the development of the country.

He made the revelations while meeting top officials who were led by the University Council chairperson Lorna Magara at Parliament.

According to Tayebwa, Parliament will move a motion on October 5, the eve of the century celebrations, instructing the government Chief Whip to coordinate the teams that will move the motion and second it.

In his response, the government Chief Whip, Denis Obua said that Parliament has several MPs who were former Makerere University guild presidents and these should be in a position to move and second the motion better.

He says that these should be able to share with us their journey and leadership while at Makerere and us the well-wishers shall come in,” Mr. Obua said.

Makerere kick-started the century celebrations last year with the climax expected on 6 October at the university’s main campus in Kampala.