Parliament will hold a special sitting today to honor the late Cecilia Ogwal, who passed away after battling cancer in an Indian hospital last Thursday morning.

Ms. Ogwal, the former Woman Member of Parliament for Dokolo district, will be laid to rest this Saturday in Kole district.

According to a special sitting notice issued by Waiswa Henry Yoweri on behalf of the Clerk to Parliament, the sitting will serve as a tribute to Ms. Ogwal.

Parliamentarians from various political parties gathered at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday to receive the body of former Dokolo district MP, Cecilia Ogwal.

Her body will lie in state at Parliament at 9:00 a.m. today, allowing Members of Parliament to pay their respects. Following this, a special sitting in her honor will commence at 12:00 p.m.