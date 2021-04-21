By Ritah Kemigisa

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has informed parliament that former Uganda Cranes goal keeper Denis Onyango will be honoured.

In her communication to parliament during Tuesday’s plenary , Kadaga said a special sitting shall be held to pay tribute to the dedicated service of Onyango and contributed to the growth of sports in Uganda and Africa at large but specifically in the Uganda cranes team.

Last week, Onyango retired from international football after over 16 years of service.

The 35-year old was the 2016 African Footballer of the Year, Champions League winner, and also helped Uganda end a nearly four-decade absence from Afcon with a Gabon 2017 appearance.