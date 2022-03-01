By Moses Ndhaye

The deputy speaker of parliament Anita Among has constituted an Adhoc committee to investigate the Nakawa -Nagguru land issues.

In her communication to the house this afternoon, the Deputy Speaker, Anita Among says there are fights related to the contested land which she adds highlights failure by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, and the Uganda Lands Commission.

The committee is being chaired by Kazo County MP Dan Kimosho.

Other members of the committee include; Butambala district woman MP Aisha Kabanda, Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, Anthony Akol, Mbarara city woman MP Rita Atukwasa, Tororo district woman MP Sarah Opendi, Soroti west MP Ebealu, Sheema municipality MP Dickson Kateshumbwa.

She has asked the team to investigate the matter and report to parliament.

The Nakawa-Naguru estate land has been embroiled in controversy since 2007 when 80 acres were parcelled out to an investor, Opec Prime Properties but failed to construct a satellite city.