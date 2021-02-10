By Damali Mukhaye

Parliament has called for a special sitting to pay tribute to late self-proclaimed God Bisaka Owobusobozi.

Parliament is also going to pay tribute to the cultural leader of Bamasaba Omukuka Bob Mushriko. Omukuka died on the 4th of January and was buried on the 30th of January.

Followers of self-proclaimed God all in white-clothES have arrived at Parliament to pay tribute to their religious leaders who died last month.

Parliament led by the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga is underway way ahead of the plenary at 2 pm.