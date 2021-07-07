By Damali Mukhaye

Parliament will resume plenary on Tuesday next week to constitute committees in the August House.

The Speaker of Parliament had adjourned the House since last month after a number of legislators and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the circular from the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige, Parliament will resume the sixth sitting on July 13th at 2pm to constitute various committees.

Kibirige advises all legislators to carry their National Identity cards to ease their access to the House.

At the time of closure, Parliament had only formed the appointment committee that vetted the new Ministers, but it had not formed other sectoral and accountability committees.