Parliament has been summoned to constitute a select committee to start the process of censuring the state minister for Housing, Persis Namuganza.

The MPs accuse the minister of undermining the operations of Parliament using social media and other channels after the Naguru –Nakawa Land Adhoc Committee report implicated her in illegal land allocation to an investor.

On December 23, 2022, Agago County North MP, Amos Okot tabled the motion for a resolution of parliament to pass a vote of censure against minister Namuganza.

According to the order paper issued by the Clerk, Parliament will sit on Friday to among other things; constitute a select committee to consider the censure motion.