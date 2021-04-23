By Ritah Kemigisa

Parliament’s Appointments Committee is this morning set to vet the newly appointed chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission Safia Jjuko Nalule.

Nalule, who is the MP representing people with disabilities in central region was recently appointed to the position by the President replacing Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi whose five-year term expired in January.

The committee is also expected to vet other members including; Joel Ojok who was reappointed as the vice chairperson of the commission for the second term.

Other appointees are Denis Tumusime, Ibrahim Zaidi Edema and Sr Mary Wasagali, all as members of the commission.

In her communication to parliament last evening, Speaker Kadaga said vetting for the above will start at 9am.