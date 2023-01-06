By Prossy Kisakye

Nakawa East Member of Parliament, Ronald Balimwezo has asked parliament to consider increasing funds allocated for road maintenance and construction in the 2023/24 financial year’s budget to reduce road crashes.

He noted that most of the crashes happen due to the poor state of the roads, while others are too narrow, although traffic police only blame errant drivers.

Speaking at the launch of the Kyadondo County Blood Donation drive organized by Kabaka Foundation, Balimwezo also asked the government to stop heavy trucks from entering the city since they also contribute to road destruction yet maintenance is costly.

According to data from the traffic and road safety directorate, the number of people dying in daily accidents in Uganda has risen from 11 -13 in the last three months.