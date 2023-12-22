Experts have urged Parliament to pass into the law the Alcohol Control Bill.

This has been based on the high cost of treating people battling alcohol dependence and abuse.

While appearing before the Health Committee of Parliament, experts said that on average, each patient requires Shs2 monthly monthly, and Shs24 million annually for treatment in a rehabilitation facility.

On Wednesday, NBL slammed the bill, saying that once passed, it will affect the night economy.

This private members bill entitled, the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, 2023, was presented to Parliament by Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi seeking to regulate the manufacture, sale, and consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Albert Elwa, a former alcohol abuser called for the establishment of more rehabilitation centres to save lives, saying he received rehabilitation for alcohol abuse for 15 years and ended up losing his oesophagus after acquiring esophageal (cancer of oesophagus).

He added that in Uganda, 4-5 million of the 45 million people depend on alcohol.

He says this calls for rehabilitation centres, hence calling for an Alcohol Fund that will support enforcement and also support initiatives towards treatment.