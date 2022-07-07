By Prossy Kisakye

A section of lawmakers has called for the halting of the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Uganda people’s Defense Forces (UPDF) after allegations emerged that locals have been sidelined in preference for candidates who aren’t residents in the respective districts.

The Tororo district woman MP Sarah Opendi said that although her district was allocated 120 slots, pleas by the local leaders to verify the list of the successful candidates was rejected by UPDF leadership, prompting calls to have the lists sent back to the districts for verification.

Opendi was backed by Otuke County MP Paul Omara who revealed that a similar challenge was experienced in Lango sub-region where in Lira only 37% candidates were accepted on grounds that most of the unaccepted candidates were HIV positive.

June 2022, the Army announced plans to recruit at least 10,000 soldiers in an exercise that was slated to be conducted between 18th June and 4th July, 2022.