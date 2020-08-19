By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Children has called on government to take action against 2 judges pinned by US for involvement in a child adoption scam.

The United States this week imposed financial sanctions and visa restrictions on four Ugandan individuals namely Justice Wilson Musalu Musene and Moses Mukiibi, and lawyers Dorah Mirembe and her associate Patrick Ecobu for their involvement in activities that victimized young children in a corrupt adoption scheme.

Speaking to KFM, the Forum’s Chairperson Bernard Atiku says several such cases have been happening without being reported in the media.

He says this should serve as a lesson that the rights of children should be protected by all, urging government to further investigate the matter and bring to book those found guilty.

The Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija has since directed that High Courts across the country to cease handling inter-country adoption matters which are now a preserve of the Family Division of the High Court.